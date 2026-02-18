Business Today
India Today AI Summit 2026 | Prof Ramesh Raskar On From Aadhaar To AI

  New Delhi,
  Feb 18, 2026,
  Updated Feb 18, 2026, 2:36 PM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Marya Shakil of India Today TV spoke with Ramesh Raskar, Associate Professor at the MIT Media Lab, about the future of citizen-centric AI. Raskar envisioned a world where every Indian has a personal AI agent, much like Aadhaar identity, assisting with daily needs. He illustrated how a rural elderly woman could plan a Kumbh Mela trip through her AI agent, coordinating travel, food and health preferences. Drawing parallels with platforms like Open Network for Digital Commerce, he said decentralized AI agents could interact seamlessly, democratizing access to services at scale.

