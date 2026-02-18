Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
India Today AI Summit 2026 | Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha On AI Opportunity And Risk

India Today AI Summit 2026 | Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha On AI Opportunity And Risk

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 2:22 PM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, shared a global perspective on how nations and enterprises are shaping their AI ambitions. In conversation with India Today Group’s Anjana Kashyap, he emphasized that AI represents “100x opportunity and 100x risk,” making disciplined execution and strong guardrails essential. From data security to scalable intelligence, the session explored how organizations can deploy AI with confidence and real-time safeguards. Highlighting the importance of digital trust, Sinha noted that AI can transform healthcare, education, and business at scale—but without trust and governance, its promise cannot be realized.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended