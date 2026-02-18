India Today AI Summit 2026 | Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha On AI Opportunity And Risk

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, shared a global perspective on how nations and enterprises are shaping their AI ambitions. In conversation with India Today Group’s Anjana Kashyap, he emphasized that AI represents “100x opportunity and 100x risk,” making disciplined execution and strong guardrails essential. From data security to scalable intelligence, the session explored how organizations can deploy AI with confidence and real-time safeguards. Highlighting the importance of digital trust, Sinha noted that AI can transform healthcare, education, and business at scale—but without trust and governance, its promise cannot be realized.