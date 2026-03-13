India Today Conclave 2026 | Can India’s Bond Market Power the $30T Economy Dream?

As India works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the role of the bond and fixed income market becomes increasingly critical. In this insightful conversation, Anurag Mittal, Head – Fixed Income at UTI Mutual Fund, explains why India’s bond market must expand significantly to support long-term economic growth and infrastructure development. Speaking with Sakshi Batra from Business Today TV, Mittal highlights that India’s bond market currently stands at just 16% of GDP, far below advanced economies. To support the country’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy, the bond market may need to grow nearly 15-20 times over the next two decades. He also discusses infrastructure funding, corporate bond markets and the importance of long-term capital in India’s growth story.