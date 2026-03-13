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India Today Conclave 2026 | Can India’s Bond Market Power the $30T Economy Dream?

India Today Conclave 2026 | Can India’s Bond Market Power the $30T Economy Dream?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 8:50 PM IST

 

As India works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the role of the bond and fixed income market becomes increasingly critical. In this insightful conversation, Anurag Mittal, Head – Fixed Income at UTI Mutual Fund, explains why India’s bond market must expand significantly to support long-term economic growth and infrastructure development. Speaking with Sakshi Batra from Business Today TV, Mittal highlights that India’s bond market currently stands at just 16% of GDP, far below advanced economies. To support the country’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy, the bond market may need to grow nearly 15-20 times over the next two decades. He also discusses infrastructure funding, corporate bond markets and the importance of long-term capital in India’s growth story.

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