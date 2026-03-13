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India Today Conclave 2026 | How Bonds Can Stabilise Your Portfolio

India Today Conclave 2026 | How Bonds Can Stabilise Your Portfolio

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 8:55 PM IST

 

In a volatile and uncertain global environment, balancing risk and stability in investment portfolios has become more important than ever. At India Today Conclave 2026, Anurag Mittal, Head – Fixed Income at UTI Mutual Fund, explains why retail investors should consider allocating a portion of their portfolios to fixed income. In conversation with Sakshi Batra from Business Today TV, Mittal discusses how bonds and fixed income instruments can help counterbalance equity market volatility, especially in today’s VUCA world marked by uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological disruption. He also addresses common myths about corporate bond liquidity and highlights how regulatory reforms and mutual funds have made fixed income investing easier and more accessible for individual investors.

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