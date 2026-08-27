India Today Exclusive: Piyush Goyal On India’s Plan To Double Japanese Companies To 3,000

In a Super Exclusive interview with India Today’s Himanshu Mishra, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlines India’s ambitious plans to deepen economic ties with Japan. Goyal says the government expects the number of Japanese companies operating in India to potentially double from around 1,500 to 3,000 in the coming years. He highlights technology, manufacturing and deep-tech as key areas for greater Japanese investment and collaboration. The government is actively inviting Japanese companies to expand their presence in India and explore new opportunities. The push comes as India seeks to strengthen manufacturing, attract global investment and build stronger strategic and economic partnerships with Japan.