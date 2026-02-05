Business Today
India Today Group At World Government Summit: Shaping Future Cities, AI, Innovation From Dubai

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 5, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 5, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Stronger societies begin with people at the core, and sustainable growth is growth that endures and reaches everyone. From reimagining cities for the next generation to exploring AI, space, and innovation beyond today’s horizons, the focus is firmly on the future. With five teams united by one vision and one platform, the India Today Group brings powerful conversations and global perspectives to the World Government Summit. Join us live from Dubai as leaders, innovators, and policymakers come together to shape ideas that will define tomorrow’s world.

