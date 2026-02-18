India Today Launches AI Anchor Sutra At AI Impact Summit, Redefining The Future Of News Broadcasting

India Today has unveiled Sutra, its new AI-driven news anchor, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a major milestone in the network’s digital evolution. Developed in collaboration with BharatGen and showcased by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Sutra is designed to navigate complex, real-time information with speed and clarity. Capable of concise synthesis and sharp contextual insights, the AI anchor reflects India Today Group’s commitment to responsible innovation. Integrated within a rigorous editorial framework, Sutra represents the future of news delivery—where advanced technology enhances credibility, precision and audience engagement.