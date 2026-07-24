India Unveils 'Bhargavastra' | Indigenous Weapon To Destroy Drone Swarms | Made In India

India has unveiled Bhargavastra, an indigenous vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. Designed to tackle the growing threat of weaponised drones and loitering munitions, the system uses a multi-layered hard-kill approach with unguided rockets and precision micro-missiles. During a live demonstration before the Indian Army, Bhargavastra successfully detected and tracked a swarm of drones using radar, EO/IR sensors and RF detectors integrated into its advanced C4I network. Built for operations across deserts, plains and high-altitude regions up to 5,000 metres, the system is designed to strengthen India's border security and future network-centric warfare capabilities. Watch this reel to understand why Bhargavastra could become a major milestone in India's defence technology.