India-U.S. Ties: Ambassador Sergio Gor Confirms PM Modi's US Visit For December G20 Summit | Trump

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has officially confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States this December to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami. Ambassador Gor highlighted the robust momentum in the India-U.S. relationship, crediting the personal rapport between President Donald Trump and PM Modi for revitalising the partnership. Ambassador Gor also noted that trade negotiations are in their "final steps," with both nations committed to finalizing a balanced agreement. The upcoming visit is set to further solidify the strategic ties between the two global democracies.