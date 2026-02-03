Business Today
India–US Trade Deal After Tariff War: Trump Slashes Tariffs, Modi Welcomes Trade Reset

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 3, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 3, 2026, 5:46 PM IST

After months of confrontation and record tariffs, the U.S. and India announce a breakthrough trade deal. President Donald Trump slashes reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, lower than those on China and key Asian rivals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the move, calling it a boost for Made-in-India exports. But major questions remain over agriculture, Russian oil imports, and special-category products like steel, pharma, and electronics. From a $500-billion trade dream to a tariff war and now a fragile truce, this deal reshapes global trade equations and tests geopolitical balance.

