India–US Trade Deal Opens $30T Market, Cuts Tariffs, Protects Farmers While Boosting Exports

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

A landmark trade deal has positioned India firmly on the global economic stage while protecting core national interests. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the India–US agreement opens access to a $30 trillion export market without compromising farmers, dairy producers, or rural livelihoods. The government maintains full tariff protection on sensitive food sectors, while securing sharp duty cuts on most Indian goods down from 50 percent to 18 percent and zero tariffs on select products like aircraft parts, essential oils, and gems. In return, India will reduce duties on several U.S. agricultural items, making premium imports cheaper. The deal reflects a carefully calibrated strategic balance.

