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India-U.S. Trade Deal Sparks Farmer Anger: What's Driving The Shambhu Border Protest?

India-U.S. Trade Deal Sparks Farmer Anger: What's Driving The Shambhu Border Protest?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026, 10:18 PM IST

Even before the India-United States trade agreement is finalised, it has triggered a fresh political and agricultural flashpoint. Hundreds of farmers from Punjab gathered at the Shambhu border after being stopped on their way to Delhi for a proposed Kisan Mahapanchayat. They fear that greater access for American agricultural products could leave Indian farmers at a disadvantage and impact their livelihoods. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured farmers that their interests will remain protected during negotiations, the Opposition has intensified its criticism, turning the issue into a major political contest. The Haryana government has temporarily eased tensions by accepting key demands from farmer leaders, but the larger debate over the trade deal continues. In this video, we explain why farmers are protesting, what is at stake in the India-US trade negotiations, and how this could shape India's agricultural and political landscape.

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