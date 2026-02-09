Business Today
India-U.S. Trade Deal Triggers Political Storm As Congress Says Trump Wins, Modi Loses On Farmers

  New Delhi,
  Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

The India–U.S. trade deal has triggered sharp political sparring in New Delhi. The Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his bonhomie with Donald Trump and claiming the agreement favours American farmers at India’s expense. The party alleged India has opened its industrial and agricultural sectors, risking higher imports, lower exports, and a shrinking trade surplus. The Aam Aadmi Party echoed similar concerns, demanding accountability. The government pushed back strongly, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal insisting farmers’ interests are fully safeguarded. As opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, raise the pitch, the political battle over the deal intensifies.

