India–US Trade Gathers Pace Despite Russia Sanctions, $500 Billion Target In Sight: US Official

Speaking on US foreign and economic policy, Jacob Helberg said the US administration has adopted a policy of maximum pressure on Russia with the aim of ending the war in Ukraine. He acknowledged that secondary sanctions impacted several Indian interests but said sustained dialogue helped address concerns. Helberg highlighted the positive outcome of the US–India bilateral joint statement on trade, which includes historic Indian purchases of US energy and record cross-border investments. He noted that Narendra Modi and Donald Trump had set an ambitious target of boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion, expressing strong confidence in the future trajectory of US–India relations and praising the role of the new US ambassador in India.