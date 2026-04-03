India Was Minutes From Naval Strike on Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Navy Chief Reveals

Nearly a year after Operation Sindoor, top Indian Navy officials have revealed how close India came to striking Pakistan from the sea. Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi confirmed India was minutes away from action before Islamabad sought a ceasefire. The operation saw rapid deployment of over 30 ships and submarines, showcasing unmatched readiness. Earlier, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan highlighted the Navy’s deterrence role. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the Navy’s dominance, calling it a decisive factor in containing Pakistan.