India Welcomes West Asia War Ceasefire, Speeds Up Evacuation Efforts Amid Regional Tensions

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has welcomed the West Asia ceasefire while reaffirming its call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy. Stressing the need for uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, India highlighted concerns over humanitarian distress, global energy disruption, and trade instability. The safety of Indian nationals remains a top priority, with a 24/7 control room assisting citizens abroad. Around 7.88 lakh passengers have returned to India since February 28, while evacuations continue from restricted regions. In Iran, 1,864 Indians have been evacuated so far, and fresh advisories urge remaining citizens to exit early.