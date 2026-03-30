Indian Diaspora Key To "Growth" And "Global" Partnerships

In a conversation with M. R. Rangaswamy, the discussion highlights the growing economic influence of the Indian diaspora and its critical role in India’s development journey. With 35 million people contributing significantly through remittances, investments, and global networks, the diaspora is positioned as a powerful partner in achieving India’s 2047 vision. Rangaswamy emphasizes reducing policy and operational friction to unlock greater collaboration. Beyond philanthropy, contributions span FDI, innovation, and knowledge exchange. Strengthening tools like OCI access and easing financial integration could further boost engagement, as India remains an attractive destination for global capital and opportunity despite evolving geopolitical challenges.