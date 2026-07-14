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Indian Railways Unveils One Pan-India Licence to Transform Container Freight Business

Indian Railways Unveils One Pan-India Licence to Transform Container Freight Business

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 4:38 PM IST

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced major reforms for India’s container freight sector. Indian Railways will replace four existing licence categories with a single unified pan-India licence, allowing operators to run container trains across the railway network without route, origin or destination restrictions. The licence will remain valid for 20 years, with a uniform registration fee of ₹25 crore and no extension or renewal charges. The reform aims to simplify business operations, attract private investment and bring more non-bulk cargo to railways. It is also expected to reduce logistics costs, road congestion and pollution across India.

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