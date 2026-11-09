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Indian Rupee Makes Strong Comeback Against Dollar! How Trump, FIIs & RBI Changed The Game

Indian Rupee Makes Strong Comeback Against Dollar! How Trump, FIIs & RBI Changed The Game

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 5:22 PM IST

The Indian Rupee is staging a remarkable comeback against the US Dollar, strengthening from ₹95.26 on October 29 to around ₹93.85 on November 9. But what triggered this sudden turnaround? The recovery follows a major political shift in the United States, easing tensions with Iran, falling crude oil prices and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows into Indian stock markets. After months of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), global developments are finally providing relief to the Indian currency. With HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Citi turning increasingly bullish on Indian equities, could the rupee strengthen further? What does a stronger rupee mean for petrol prices, inflation, gold, silver, foreign travel, overseas education and Indian companies? And could upcoming US inflation data and Federal Reserve decisions reverse the rally? Watch Business Today TV's special report on the rupee recovery, its impact on your money and what happens next.

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