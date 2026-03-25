Indian Ships Safe, 50 Sailors Return: Govt Assures Amid Gulf Tensions, Ports Running Smoothly

Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, provides key updates on India’s maritime operations amid ongoing global tensions. He confirmed that no incidents involving Indian ships or sailors have been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, 20 Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian sailors are operating safely in the Persian Gulf. In addition, 50 Indian sailors have been successfully repatriated to India with the support of Indian missions abroad. Port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported. Officials highlighted ongoing measures at major ports including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kandla Port, Vizag Port, and Chidambaramnath Port. Mundra Port has also announced relief measures for exporters, including 15 days of free storage for Middle East-bound containers, an 80% waiver on reefer plug-in charges, and waived lift-on, lift-off, and transportation charges. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor shipping movement, port operations, and the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers, ensuring smooth maritime trade.