India’s Case For Sovereign AI: Control Over Intelligence, Not Isolation

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 9:36 AM IST

At the Indian AI Impact Summit, panelists discussed why India’s AI strategy must balance global capability with national autonomy. While global AI models are intelligent enough to learn the Indian context when trained on sufficient local data, the real challenge lies in long-term business risk, vendor lock-in, and rising infrastructure costs. Speakers emphasized the need for sovereign and open-source AI models to ensure flexibility, control, and affordability. The discussion also highlighted India’s opportunity to lead in AI governance through principle-based regulation and sandbox frameworks, building on its proven success in regulatory innovation such as UPI and digital KYC.

