Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
"India’s Concerns Are Greater": PM Modi Warns West Asia War Threatens Trade, Energy & Indians Abroad

"India’s Concerns Are Greater": PM Modi Warns West Asia War Threatens Trade, Energy & Indians Abroad

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 5:24 PM IST

In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India’s deep concerns over the escalating West Asia conflict, citing strong trade ties and strategic dependencies in the region. He noted that a significant portion of India’s crude oil and gas supplies passes through this corridor, making stability crucial. Modi also pointed out that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries, along with a large number of Indian crew members operating commercial vessels. Emphasising the broader impact, he called for a unified voice from Parliament to address the crisis and safeguard India’s economic and human interests.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended