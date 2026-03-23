"India’s Concerns Are Greater": PM Modi Warns West Asia War Threatens Trade, Energy & Indians Abroad

In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India’s deep concerns over the escalating West Asia conflict, citing strong trade ties and strategic dependencies in the region. He noted that a significant portion of India’s crude oil and gas supplies passes through this corridor, making stability crucial. Modi also pointed out that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries, along with a large number of Indian crew members operating commercial vessels. Emphasising the broader impact, he called for a unified voice from Parliament to address the crisis and safeguard India’s economic and human interests.