India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 7X To ₹13 Lakh Crore, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has expanded sharply over the past 12 years, according to Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said electronics manufacturing has grown sevenfold to more than ₹13 lakh crore, while electronics exports have risen 11 times to over ₹4 lakh crore. Under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, 106 projects have been approved, attracting nearly ₹70,000 crore in investment and creating lakhs of direct and indirect jobs. Vaishnaw highlighted India’s growing self-reliance in enclosures, PCBs, lithium-ion cells, laminates, connectors and other components. He said the projects are expected to generate around ₹5.34 lakh crore in total production, strengthening India’s electronics ecosystem.