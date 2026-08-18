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India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 7X To ₹13 Lakh Crore, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 7X To ₹13 Lakh Crore, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 1:50 PM IST

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has expanded sharply over the past 12 years, according to Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said electronics manufacturing has grown sevenfold to more than ₹13 lakh crore, while electronics exports have risen 11 times to over ₹4 lakh crore. Under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, 106 projects have been approved, attracting nearly ₹70,000 crore in investment and creating lakhs of direct and indirect jobs. Vaishnaw highlighted India’s growing self-reliance in enclosures, PCBs, lithium-ion cells, laminates, connectors and other components. He said the projects are expected to generate around ₹5.34 lakh crore in total production, strengthening India’s electronics ecosystem.

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