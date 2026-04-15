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India’s Energy Push Under Stress As Coal Gasification, Green Hydrogen Lag Amid Global Crisis

India’s Energy Push Under Stress As Coal Gasification, Green Hydrogen Lag Amid Global Crisis

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 8:42 PM IST

West Asia conflict has disrupted global energy flows, putting India’s crude, LNG and LPG imports under pressure. As supply routes tighten, policymakers are under strain to keep the economy running smoothly. This report highlights India’s stalled coal gasification mission, once projected to reduce import dependence and save forex but still largely unutilised despite rising allocations. While China has built the world’s largest gasification ecosystem, India’s progress remains slow. The green hydrogen mission is also lagging targets. With coal still powering over half of India’s energy needs, the gap between ambition and execution in energy security is now under sharp focus.

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