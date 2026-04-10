India’s Fastest 5G Rollout Powers Cheap Data, Rural Reach & Innovation: Piyush Goyal

India has emerged as a global leader in 5G deployment, achieving one of the fastest rollouts ever seen anywhere in the world. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights how this rapid expansion has transformed connectivity across the country, reaching even the most remote areas. With a massive and growing base of internet users, India has been able to keep data costs among the lowest globally, making digital access more inclusive and affordable. The widespread availability of high-speed internet is not just about connectivity—it is about empowerment. Digitalisation is enabling knowledge to reach the remotest corners of India, allowing young innovators to explore new ideas, leverage artificial intelligence, and contribute to economic growth. As businesses benefit from scale and efficiency, India’s digital ecosystem continues to strengthen, positioning the country as a key player in the global technology landscape. This video explores how 5G is reshaping India’s future, boosting innovation, and bridging the digital divide like never before.