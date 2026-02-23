India’s Fastest Rail Revolution: Meerut–Delhi Commute In 50 Minutes On Shared Metro–RRTS Track

In an exclusive ground report, India Today’s Ashutosh Mishra explains the revolutionary multimodal transport mechanism linking Meerut to Delhi. The rapid rail and metro will run simultaneously on the same track, designed for speeds of up to 160 kmph, making it India’s fastest metro-rail system. The Sarai Kale Khan hub integrates rapid rail, metro, ISBT buses, and the Nizamuddin metro station, offering seamless connectivity across Delhi. Commuters from Meerut can reach the national capital in just 50 minutes, cutting travel time, reducing traffic congestion, and lowering carbon emissions—marking a major transformation in urban mobility for western Uttar Pradesh.