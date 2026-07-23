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India's First Bullet Train Is Almost Ready! Launch Timeline, Route & Features Explained

India's First Bullet Train Is Almost Ready! Launch Timeline, Route & Features Explained

Manita
Manita
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 5:09 PM IST

India is entering the era of high-speed rail. The country's first Bullet Train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is set to begin phased operations from 15 August 2027, bringing Japanese Shinkansen technology to Indian Railways for the first time.

 

In this video, we explain everything you need to know about India's first Bullet Train — the 508-km corridor, all 12 stations, 320 kmph top speed, expected 2-hour travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and the advanced technology that makes the Shinkansen one of the safest and most punctual rail systems in the world. We also explore how Bullet Trains differ from conventional trains, why they require dedicated tracks, and what this landmark project means for the future of transport in India.

 

Watch till the end for a complete breakdown of India's biggest high-speed rail project. 

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