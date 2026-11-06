"India's First Cathode Material Unit": 12 Electronics Projects Get ₹7,503 Crore Push

India is stepping up efforts to build a strong domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan announced approvals for 12 new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving investments worth ₹7,503 crore. The projects are expected to generate production worth over ₹39,000 crore and create more than 7,000 jobs. A major highlight is India's first commercial cathode material manufacturing unit, which could help reduce dependence on imports. With projects spread across seven states, the government is also strengthening upstream manufacturing, including critical materials and capital equipment, to boost India's electronics industry.