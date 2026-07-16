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India’s First Hydrogen Train: PM Modi To Flag Off 10-Coach Green Rail On July 17

India’s First Hydrogen Train: PM Modi To Flag Off 10-Coach Green Rail On July 17

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on July 17. The indigenous 10-coach train will operate between Jind and Sonipat, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ clean-mobility journey. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, it generates electricity onboard and releases only water vapour during operation, resulting in zero carbon emissions. Its 3,200-horsepower propulsion system makes it one of the world’s most powerful hydrogen trainsets. The project also places India among a select group of countries operating hydrogen trains while reducing fossil-fuel dependence, tailpipe pollution and operational noise across Indian Railways.

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