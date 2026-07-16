India’s First Hydrogen Train: PM Modi To Flag Off 10-Coach Green Rail On July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on July 17. The indigenous 10-coach train will operate between Jind and Sonipat, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ clean-mobility journey. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, it generates electricity onboard and releases only water vapour during operation, resulting in zero carbon emissions. Its 3,200-horsepower propulsion system makes it one of the world’s most powerful hydrogen trainsets. The project also places India among a select group of countries operating hydrogen trains while reducing fossil-fuel dependence, tailpipe pollution and operational noise across Indian Railways.