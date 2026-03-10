India’s Gas Supply Crisis Explained: How The West Asia War Is Hitting LNG And LPG

India’s energy system is facing a new challenge as the war in West Asia begins to disrupt global gas supplies. While oil shocks often dominate headlines, experts warn that natural gas shortages could pose a bigger risk for India. Over half of India’s gas demand is met through imported LNG, much of which travels through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. With LNG supply disruptions and production halts in key exporting regions like Qatar, the Indian government has stepped in using the Essential Commodities Act. Refineries have been ordered to divert propane and butane streams toward LPG production to ensure domestic cooking gas supplies. But this move is creating ripple effects across industries. Restaurants, hotels, and manufacturing units that rely on LPG and gas for operations may now face supply restrictions. This video explains India’s gas dependence, global LNG supply dynamics, the government’s emergency measures, and why the current crisis could impact both households and industry.