India’s Green Aviation Leap: Ethanol Blending Allowed In Jet Fuel To Slash Crude Imports By 2027

In a historic move, the Indian government has amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Regulation Order, 2026, allowing the blending of ethanol and synthetic hydrocarbons with jet fuel for the first time in 25 years. This policy shift aims to slash carbon emissions and reduce India's 85% dependence on crude oil imports. While traditional ATF is refined from crude, the new "Synthetic Hydrocarbons" (SAF) are derived from renewable feedstocks like agricultural waste and fats. India has set a roadmap to introduce 1% SAF blending for international flights by 2027, scaling to 5% by 2030, aligning with ICAO’s global green aviation goals.