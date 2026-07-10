Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
India’s Housing Market To Stay Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties: Knight Frank

India’s Housing Market To Stay Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties: Knight Frank

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 5:03 PM IST

India's real estate market remains resilient, but the trends are changing. While premium housing continues to dominate demand, affordable housing is under pressure. Office leasing is holding near record highs, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), even as AI reshapes workplace demand. Join Vivek Rathi, National Director – Research, Knight Frank India, as he breaks down the latest H1 2026 real estate trends, city-wise performance, housing demand, office leasing, GCC growth, inventory, prices and the outlook for the sector.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended