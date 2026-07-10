India’s Housing Market To Stay Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties: Knight Frank

India's real estate market remains resilient, but the trends are changing. While premium housing continues to dominate demand, affordable housing is under pressure. Office leasing is holding near record highs, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), even as AI reshapes workplace demand. Join Vivek Rathi, National Director – Research, Knight Frank India, as he breaks down the latest H1 2026 real estate trends, city-wise performance, housing demand, office leasing, GCC growth, inventory, prices and the outlook for the sector.