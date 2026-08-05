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India's Masterstroke During The Hormuz Crisis: How It Protected LNG Supplies Against All Odds

India's Masterstroke During The Hormuz Crisis: How It Protected LNG Supplies Against All Odds

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 2:35 PM IST

When conflict disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, many feared India would face a major LNG crisis. Instead, New Delhi rapidly diversified its energy imports. LNG shipments from the United States, Oman, Nigeria and Angola surged, offsetting a sharp fall in supplies from Qatar. India's LNG imports rose despite higher prices, helping secure fuel for industries, fertiliser plants, power generation and city gas networks. This report explains how India's strategy of diversification strengthened its energy security and why the Hormuz crisis has become a lesson in geopolitics, supply chains and national resilience.

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