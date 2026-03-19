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India’s MSME Boom: Rajnath Singh Highlights Massive Growth And Defence Innovation Push

India’s MSME Boom: Rajnath Singh Highlights Massive Growth And Defence Innovation Push

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 19, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026, 3:18 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the rapid growth of India’s MSME sector, crediting policy reforms and digital platforms like Udyam and Udyam Assist for easing registration and boosting formal participation. He noted that MSMEs have nearly doubled from 4.67 crore in 2012–13 to around 8 crore today, reflecting a surge in entrepreneurship. Singh emphasised government initiatives like iDEX and ADITI, which are driving innovation by connecting startups and MSMEs with defence needs. With hundreds of innovators onboard and multiple contracts signed, he said MSMEs are playing an increasingly vital role in strengthening India’s economy and defence ecosystem.

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