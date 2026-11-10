India's Pollution Crisis Hits Sports: Chennai Open Tennis Final Postponed Amid Heavy Smog

India's post-Diwali pollution surge has disrupted more than just daily life. The Chennai Open women's singles final between defending champion Janice Tien and Magda Linette was postponed after rain delays were followed by heavy smoke from Diwali fireworks engulfing the stadium. Tien shared an Instagram story showing the smog and an AQI reading of 1,556, raising fresh concerns over the conditions at the venue. The incident adds to a growing list of sporting events affected by India's pollution crisis, including cricket fixtures that have faced postponements or venue changes amid poor air quality. As the Chennai Open approaches its final edition, the disruption has cast a shadow over the tournament's farewell.