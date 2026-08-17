India’s Private Space Revolution: How Skyroot’s Vikram-1 Rocket Is Rewriting History

For decades, India’s journey to the stars was single-handedly driven by ISRO. Now, a new generation of Indian private space startups is fundamentally redefining the nation's cosmic ambitions. At the epicenter of this revolution is Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1- a cutting-edge rocket built to propel India into orbit and secure its spot in the global private rocket club. This Independence Day, Kshitija Gosavi takes you inside India’s private space boom, exploring how Vikram-1 is pioneering commercial spaceflight and why this monumental milestone is only the beginning of Bharat’s new era in space exploration.