Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
India’s Sovereign AI Breakthrough: Sarvam AI Co-Founder On Building An Indian Language Model

India’s Sovereign AI Breakthrough: Sarvam AI Co-Founder On Building An Indian Language Model

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

In a special conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Dr Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Sarvam AI, explains how India trained its first sovereign AI model. From frugal engineering to global benchmarks, he traces the journey of building a competitive Indian Language Model in just months. He reflects on doubts raised abroad, the power of resource-efficient innovation, and why AI must become a public good, not a monopoly. A story of belief, GPUs, and a nation determined to build its own future in artificial intelligence.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended