India’s Sovereign AI Breakthrough: Sarvam AI Co-Founder On Building An Indian Language Model

In a special conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Dr Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Sarvam AI, explains how India trained its first sovereign AI model. From frugal engineering to global benchmarks, he traces the journey of building a competitive Indian Language Model in just months. He reflects on doubts raised abroad, the power of resource-efficient innovation, and why AI must become a public good, not a monopoly. A story of belief, GPUs, and a nation determined to build its own future in artificial intelligence.