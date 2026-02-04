India’s Startup Leaders On Global Growth & Investment At World Government Summit Dubai

Join Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, at the World Government Summit in Dubai as he speaks with some of India’s most dynamic startup founders: Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage Edu; Ritesh Malik, Doctor and Founder of Innov8; and Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder & CEO of Servify. In this candid discussion, they share insights on building from India for the global market, navigating macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, and exploring the evolving opportunities for Indian students, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide. Learn how Indian startups are expanding overseas, diversifying revenue streams, and contributing to India’s global economic influence, while also tapping into the immense domestic market. An essential watch for anyone interested in innovation, investment, and India’s role on the world stage.