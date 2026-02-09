“India’s Trade Policy Has Shifted Fundamentally After The US Deal,” Says Piyush Goyal

In an exclusive conversation, Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director of India Today Magazine, speaks with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on India’s evolving trade strategy. Goyal reflects on the landmark trade agreements with the European Union and the United States, describing the interim U.S. deal as part of a larger structural shift. He links the new trade push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, stressing that global engagement, competitive exports, and strategic imports are key to India’s growth story and its ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.