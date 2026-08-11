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India's Unique Gift To The UN In Geneva: 5 Peacocks Revive 45-Year-Old UN Tradition

India's Unique Gift To The UN In Geneva: 5 Peacocks Revive 45-Year-Old UN Tradition

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 4:42 PM IST

India has gifted five peacocks to the United Nations office in Geneva, reviving a unique diplomatic tradition that began 45 years ago. Four are India's iconic blue peacocks, while the fifth is a rare white male. The birds will roam freely across the grounds of the Palace of Nations, continuing a centuries-old tradition linked to the land's original bequest. In 1981, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sent a breeding pair of peacocks from Delhi Zoo to Geneva. After decades of natural reproduction, the population eventually dwindled to just one bird. Now, India's latest gesture gives the tradition a fresh start—symbolising India's heritage, India-UN friendship and international cooperation.

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