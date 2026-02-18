India’s Youth Capital Gives AI Adoption Big Edge: TCS Leader

Sudeep Kunnumal, CHRO at TCS, said it is inspiring to see how artificial intelligence is helping rural women entrepreneurs become independent and confident. He highlighted initiatives that provide laptops and training for citizen services, enabling women to access new livelihood opportunities and strengthen their digital capabilities. According to him, these efforts have already reached nearly 3 million beneficiaries. He added that India’s strong youth demographic gives the country a phenomenal advantage in leveraging AI for large-scale social and economic empowerment.