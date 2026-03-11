IndiGo Crisis Fallout: CEO Pieter Elbers Steps Down After Massive December Flight Disruptions

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 11, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

IndiGo is facing one of the biggest crises in Indian aviation after a massive operational disruption in December 2025. Nearly 5,700 flights were cancelled, affecting more than 9 lakh passengers and triggering widespread protests at airports. The airline was hit with over ₹40 crore in fines after regulators found crew shortages, poor planning for new roster rules, and repeated aircraft defects. In the aftermath, CEO Pieter Elbers has stepped down, citing personal reasons. During his tenure, IndiGo expanded rapidly, but the December meltdown overshadowed those achievements. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia has now taken interim charge, with the airline focusing on restoring stability and rebuilding passenger trust.

