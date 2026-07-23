Indo MIM IPO Opens: Why Brokerages Are Bullish On This Global Engineering Leader

Indo MIM IPO has opened for subscription, attracting strong investor interest with a robust grey market premium and positive brokerage views. Pawwan Nahar, Business Today, highlighted the key details of the ₹3,800 crore issue, noting that the company is the world's largest Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) manufacturer with a diversified global customer base and strong growth prospects. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, believes the IPO offers attractive long-term potential, citing its differentiated business model, global presence, and reasonable valuation. With institutional investors showing confidence through the anchor book, should retail investors subscribe?