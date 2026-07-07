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Indore's Missing Hospital? 100-Bed Civil Hospital Exists Only In Government Records

Indore's Missing Hospital? 100-Bed Civil Hospital Exists Only In Government Records

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 2:25 PM IST

A proposed 100-bed Civil Hospital in Indore's Khajrana has sparked controversy after remaining unbuilt six years after approval. Despite the absence of a building, the hospital was reportedly shown as functional in government records, with dozens of staff posts sanctioned and transfer orders issued over the years. The Madhya Pradesh government says construction has been delayed because possession of the allotted land is still pending, while the Congress has termed it a glaring example of administrative failure. As residents continue to wait for better healthcare facilities, questions are mounting over accountability and delays in the project.

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