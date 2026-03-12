Induction Cooktop Sales Jump 300% In Delhi-NCR Amid LPG Supply Concerns

Sales of induction cooktops have surged sharply across Delhi-NCR as concerns over LPG supply disruptions grow amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. According to appliance traders, demand for induction cookers has jumped by more than 300 percent in recent days, with several popular models already going out of stock on major online platforms. Local markets are also witnessing a significant rush of buyers looking for alternative cooking solutions as delays in LPG cylinder deliveries are reported in some areas. Traders in key markets such as Karol Bagh say footfall for kitchen appliances has increased considerably, with many customers purchasing induction cooktops as a precautionary backup. Appliance trader Rohit Bhasin noted that demand has risen suddenly over the past few days, reflecting growing consumer anxiety about possible supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.