“Inflation Is More Or Less Under Check”: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra On India’s Economy

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India’s economy and banking sector remain well-positioned to handle emerging risks and challenges. Highlighting strong banking fundamentals, he pointed to healthy capital ratios, low gross and net non-performing assets, strong liquidity and profitability. Malhotra said inflation is “more or less under check” and noted that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust, with resilient growth, healthy balance sheets and strong foreign exchange reserves. He added that past crises, including COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis, have strengthened India’s ability to respond to shocks. While current risks could temper short-term growth, Malhotra expressed confidence in India’s long-term economic resilience and stability.