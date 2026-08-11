Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“Inflation Is More Or Less Under Check”: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra On India’s Economy

“Inflation Is More Or Less Under Check”: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra On India’s Economy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 4:49 PM IST

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India’s economy and banking sector remain well-positioned to handle emerging risks and challenges. Highlighting strong banking fundamentals, he pointed to healthy capital ratios, low gross and net non-performing assets, strong liquidity and profitability. Malhotra said inflation is “more or less under check” and noted that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust, with resilient growth, healthy balance sheets and strong foreign exchange reserves. He added that past crises, including COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis, have strengthened India’s ability to respond to shocks. While current risks could temper short-term growth, Malhotra expressed confidence in India’s long-term economic resilience and stability.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended