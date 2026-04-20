Inside Air India’s New Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner: Amit Bhardwaj’s Exclusive Interior Tour

Step inside Air India’s first retrofitted Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in this exclusive walkthrough from IGI Airport with Amit Bhardwaj. From brand-new seats and redesigned luggage bins to fresh carpets, upgraded inflight entertainment and a completely revamped cabin experience, this aircraft has been transformed from nose to tail. The 11-year old VT-ANT aircraft, for the first time, sports Premium Economy for its long-haul passengers with 25 seats in a 2-3-2 layout. The retrofit of a single aircraft costs nearly $2-2.5 million, while the airline’s overall modernisation programme is worth $400 million. Once plagued by complaints of uncomfortable seats, loose screws and broken armrests, Air India aims to eliminate those issues completely by March 2028, when all 26 Dreamliners will be upgraded.