Inside Israel: Pranay Upadhyaya Reports From Haifa’s Underground Command Centre Under Fire

India Today Global Editor Pranay Upadhyaya reports from Haifa’s underground command centre as the West Asia conflict intensifies. Amid warnings from Donald Trump to Iran, northern Israeli cities like Kiryat Shmona and Haifa face repeated attacks from Hezbollah and Iranian forces. A recent strike in Kiryat Shmona damaged roads, homes, and vehicles, though no injuries were reported. Inside Haifa, authorities coordinate real-time responses to threats. Officials confirm the Haifa refinery has been repaired and is operational. The report highlights the city’s strategic importance and ongoing efforts to maintain civilian safety under continued dual-front attacks. The report also highlights the significance of the India-linked port.