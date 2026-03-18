Inside Noida International Airport: India’s Most Advanced Airport Yet?

The Noida International Airport is set to begin operations, marking a major boost for the National Capital Region. With approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air are expected to operate soon. In Phase 1, the airport will handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans to expand up to 50 million. Featuring contactless travel via DigiYatra, a CAT III-enabled runway, and high-speed security systems, the airport promises a seamless travel experience. Located in Jewar, it is set to ease pressure on Indira Gandhi International Airport and transform connectivity in the region.