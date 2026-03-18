Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Inside Noida International Airport: India’s Most Advanced Airport Yet?

Inside Noida International Airport: India’s Most Advanced Airport Yet?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 9:18 AM IST

The Noida International Airport is set to begin operations, marking a major boost for the National Capital Region. With approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air are expected to operate soon. In Phase 1, the airport will handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans to expand up to 50 million. Featuring contactless travel via DigiYatra, a CAT III-enabled runway, and high-speed security systems, the airport promises a seamless travel experience. Located in Jewar, it is set to ease pressure on Indira Gandhi International Airport and transform connectivity in the region.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended