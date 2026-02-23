Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Inside The Zepto Dark Store At The India AI Impact Summit!

Inside The Zepto Dark Store At The India AI Impact Summit!

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit, Zepto and Swiggy are delivering food and refreshments inside the Bharat Mandapam, with Zepto operating a dedicated dark store at the venue, allowing consumers to order everything from snacks to electronics. Attendees can order via the respective apps and pickup their orders within minutes from designated pick-up points across the Bharat Mandapam. This is beneficial for attendees who do not want to wait in long queues for the food carts at the India AI Impact summit and also for foreign delegates to experience India’s quick commerce services.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended