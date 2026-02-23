Inside The Zepto Dark Store At The India AI Impact Summit!

At the India AI Impact Summit, Zepto and Swiggy are delivering food and refreshments inside the Bharat Mandapam, with Zepto operating a dedicated dark store at the venue, allowing consumers to order everything from snacks to electronics. Attendees can order via the respective apps and pickup their orders within minutes from designated pick-up points across the Bharat Mandapam. This is beneficial for attendees who do not want to wait in long queues for the food carts at the India AI Impact summit and also for foreign delegates to experience India’s quick commerce services.